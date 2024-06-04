Live Radio Comes To Discord Via New TuneIn Integration

Radio streamer TuneIn has announced a new partnership with social app Discord to introduce the ‘TuneIn Radio & Podcasts’ Activity. Discord users can now share and enjoy live radio, as well as some on-demand audio content directly within the platform.

This new feature is the first audio-only entertainment option available as an Activity on Discord and marks TuneIn’s first full integration into a communication platform.

Users can enjoy and share audio content seamlessly while connecting with friends. Users on Discord can access this feature by selecting the ‘TuneIn Radio & Podcasts’ Activity via the Rocket Ship button in any Voice chat, whether on desktop, web, or mobile. The Activity offers a curated selection of content specially tailored for Discord users, including the ability to make special requests and access stations designed exclusively for the platform.

Discord SVP of Partnerships Kelly Liang said, “People come to Discord to talk and hang out around their favorite games, and app partnerships like with TuneIn give users even more fun things to do together. We are excited to work with TuneIn to showcase the creativity of partners and developers who build on our API to make our platform even better.”

TuneIn CEO Rich Stern commented, “We’re thrilled to bring TuneIn to the millions of people who use Discord daily to connect and build friendships through audio. This launch underscores our commitment to provide listeners with access to high-quality audio content wherever they are. To be the first audio partner of this kind on the platform is a testament to our continued investment in innovation to power listening experiences everywhere.”