Curtis LeGeyt To Remain At The NAB Helm Through 2029

The NAB has announced President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt will continue leading the organization through 2029. LeGeyt, who has over a decade of service with NAB, has been instrumental in advancing the interests of American radio broadcasters.

Under LeGeyt’s governance, NAB has effectively lobbied for broadcaster-friendly policies, including safeguarding AM radio access in vehicles and blocking new radio performance fees. His tenure has also seen significant reductions in regulatory fees for broadcasters and successful legal efforts urging the Federal Communications Commission to reevaluate broadcast ownership rules.

His guidance extends to the post-COVID revitalization of the NAB Show, a key event in media and entertainment, which recently concluded in Las Vegas and has been a major contributor to NAB’s financial stability.

For his leadership, LeGeyt was named Radio Ink‘s 2024 Executive of the Year.

NAB Joint Board Chair Perry Sook said, “NAB and its members are thrilled to have Curtis LeGeyt leading our advocacy efforts in Washington and delighted about his contract extension. Curtis has demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic thinking and an unwavering dedication to the future of broadcasting, ensuring NAB remains at the forefront of innovation. We are confident in his ability to drive continued success for NAB and its members.”

LeGeyt said, “I am deeply honored to be entrusted with the leadership of NAB. Representing the broadcast television and radio stations that unite our communities during this transformative period in media is a privilege. The growing importance of our stations in delivering news and information Americans can trust drives my commitment to this vital industry. I am grateful for the faith placed in me by the NAB Board of Directors and our members, and I am committed to an innovation agenda that allows local TV and radio to thrive well into the future for the betterment of our communities.”