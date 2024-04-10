Sona Movsesian, Of Conan Fame, Joins LABF For Vegas Panel

The co-host of the wildly popular Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast and the comedian’s longtime assistant Sona Movsesian is joining a panel of radio executives for the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation‘s “Radio and Podcasting Power Session.”

Part of the 2024 BEA Conference, “From Programmers, Monetizers and Top Twenty Podcasters: Insights and Strategies for Navigating Successful Media Careers” sees the LABF team with Benztown for the session on cutting-edge strategies for flourishing in the audio industry.

Scheduled for Saturday, April 13 at 3p in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, Benztown President and LABF Board Member Dave “Chachi” Denes will moderate the discussion with Movsesian, Beasley Media Group Chief Content Officer Justin Chase, and Compass Media Networks and Yamanair Creative Chief Financial Officer Hiram Lazar.

The conversation will delve into content creation, radio programming, podcasting, and syndication.

In 2022, SiriusXM acquired O’Brien’s podcast network and digital media business Team Coco, including Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend. As part of the acquisition, Sona Movsesian joined SiriusXM as well, continuing podcast production and collaborating on new SiriusXM content.

LABF Co-chairs Heidi Raphael and Jack Goodman said, “We are absolutely thrilled to partner with BEA and Benztown on this insightful career session designed for future leaders in our industry.”