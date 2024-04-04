Early Bird Tickets For Hispanic Radio Conference 2024 On Sale

After years in Miami, we’re taking Radio Ink‘s Hispanic Radio Conference back to its Texas roots. Meet us in the Lone Star State for two days of strategy, energy, and celebration of the power and people of Hispanic radio at the best price – early bird tickets are now on sale!

We’ll again celebrate our Medallas de Cortez winners in the city where Raoul Cortez founded the first Spanish-language radio station in the US back in 1946 – San Antonio. This two-day, knowledge-packed conference will be held at the Marriott San Antonio Airport from June 12-13.

The Hispanic Radio Conference is an annual opportunity to share ideas, discuss and debate challenges in a multi-platform world, and network in a unified setting. A sneak peek at the agenda on the event site.

Early Bird registration is $597 and you won’t want to wait – you’ll save hundreds by buying today!

Registration includes admittance to all daily keynote sessions with the top executives in the industry, two full days of roundtable and panel discussions with your peers, and a cocktail reception on day one, along with a continental breakfast and lunch on day two. Plus the always inspiring Medallas de Cortez awards ceremony. (Submit your Medallas nominees today.)

Not only is conference pricing reduced for early birds, but discounted rooms are also now available online at the Marriott San Antonio Airport. Reservations may be booked by visiting the conference website. This offer will sell out, so catch the worm and cash in on early bird conference pricing all the way around.

Click here for information on how to join our list of outstanding sponsors.