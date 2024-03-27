Audacy Helps ‘Feed The Need’ With Pittsburgh Radiothon

Audacy Pittsburgh helped raise funds for more than 276,000 meals for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank through the Giant Eagle Feed the Need Radiothon.

Started during the pandemic, this annual event has contributed to providing more than 3.376 million meals over five years. The radiothon was broadcast across KDKA News Radio, 93.7 The Fan (KDKA-FM), 100.7 Star (WBZZ), Y108 (WDSY), and WAMO 107.3.

The event had outside support from Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and notable figures from the city’s major sports teams, KDKA-TV, and the University of Pittsburgh.

Audacy Pittsburgh Market Manager Michael Spacciapolli said, “Pittsburgh has once again demonstrated its generosity by coming to the table. Witnessing the incredible support from this city is truly inspiring. We extend our gratitude to our partners and listeners who consistently lend a helping hand to our friends at Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.”

Giant Eagle spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski commented, “As a Pittsburgh-based food retailer, we are passionate about supporting the fight against food insecurity in our hometown. We believe that everyone deserves access to quality, nutritious food, and we are pleased to once again partner with Audacy to support the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank as they help our neighbors in need.”

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank CEO Lisa Scales stated, “For the fifth year in a row, the Pittsburgh community has come together with its City of Champions mentality. We are so grateful for Audacy and its vast network of listeners and partners who make this radiothon what it is.”