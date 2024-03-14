Your Client Wants Job Fair Ads? Keep This In Mind

(By Chris Stonick) You get the call every seller wants to get: a client has money and they want to spend it with you! But wait – the client wants to use your radio stations to promote a job fair/open house. My excitement level would be greatly diminished. Why?

A job fair is a roll of the dice. In a matter of hours, you’re either a hero or a zero. The client is either happy or disappointed. You live or you die. (Okay, maybe that’s a bit extreme, but you get the idea.)

Keep this in mind: job fairs produce well – when there are a lot of unemployed people. That is not the case right now. For every unemployed person in the country, there are 1.5 jobs available. When people are employed, they are less likely to attend a job fair… because they have a job.

Most of the clients that I talk with say that lately when they host a job fair, they see the same people they saw at the last job fair. And the one before that… and the one before that. Same pool of people, just a different venue.

Don’t leave what could be a longstanding relationship up to chance. Talk with your clients about ongoing strategies and imaging that show why people should work for their organization.

