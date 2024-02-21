When The Clothes Make The Sale

(By Chris Stonick) I’m sure you’ve heard the old saying, “Dress for the job you want, not the one you have.” I believe that extends to the type of call you’re going on. If I’m going to meet with a mom-and-pop construction company, I’m not coming in hot with my best suit.
Same thing goes when I’m meeting board members at a large corporation. That flannel shirt will likely not impress. I’m not saying you should have a quick-change room on a call-by-call basis, but prepare for the day accordingly. Don’t intimidate. Don’t embarrass.
For more than three decades, Chris Stonick has helped thousands of organizations across the country with recruiting and retention while generating well over $100,000,000 in billing for his client radio stations. Contact Chris at 863-397-5615 or by email. Read Chris’ Radio Ink archives here.
Clothes do make the sale.
Early in my career I learned that clothes, head to toe grooming and appearance matters.
Having started selling radio in the late 70’s men’s fashion was somewhat challenging. We had several Herb Tarlick types much older than me on staff (a look a wanted to avoid).
But the simple basics served me well. Regardless of who my target was.
Started with the most expensive blue blazer I could afford, paired with pinpoint cotton shirts (one white, one blue and one pin striped). Three silk ties (one rep, one red and one yellow).
Cotton khaki paints or summer weight grey flannel, combined with knee high argyle socks and two pairs of loafers (one penny, one kilt).
Only jewelry was a gold Cross pen (for closing) and a simple leather band Timex watch. Kept my hair short and avoided any distracting scents (simple Old Spice).
The station GM (Sam Yaccovazzi) helped me buy a late model Audi 4000 (charcoal gray) in 1980 and from there through 50 years of radio served me very well.
True then and today: radio is a very good business.