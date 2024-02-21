When The Clothes Make The Sale

(By Chris Stonick) I’m sure you’ve heard the old saying, “Dress for the job you want, not the one you have.” I believe that extends to the type of call you’re going on. If I’m going to meet with a mom-and-pop construction company, I’m not coming in hot with my best suit.

Same thing goes when I’m meeting board members at a large corporation. That flannel shirt will likely not impress. I’m not saying you should have a quick-change room on a call-by-call basis, but prepare for the day accordingly. Don’t intimidate. Don’t embarrass.

For more than three decades, Chris Stonick has helped thousands of organizations across the country with recruiting and retention while generating well over $100,000,000 in billing for his client radio stations. Contact Chris at 863-397-5615 or by email. Read Chris’ Radio Ink archives here.