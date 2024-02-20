Winning ‘The War of Art’

(By John Shomby) Recently, I had the chance to read a book about the creative process called The War of Art: Break Through the Blocks And Win Your Creative Battles by Steven Pressfield.

This book was written in the early 2000s but still resonates today as our creative struggles are even more pronounced with the overabundance of technology and other distractions. Pressfield notes that creativity’s arch-enemy is “resistance” – that internal force in our head that holds us back from doing our best work. He says it takes many forms including procrastination, perfectionism, and fear of failure. Pretty nasty character, that resistance!

First in this whole process is, of course, identifying your resistance. Think about that one thing that occasionally holds you back from being at your best.

Is it a fear of not being liked by your staff, which could you prevent you from honest communication with talent among other things? Could you be more concerned about your standing in the industry than making a necessary change on your station whether it be personnel or programming? Are you letting the minutiae of your everyday PD job get in the way of time with your talent?

I’d suggest you write down some examples you have experienced.

Pressfield has some definite advice as to how to combat resistance once you’ve identified it:

Have a distinct passion for what you do. This is half the creative battle. If the passion isn’t there, this is a sign for some form of reinvention for the passion you do have. (See my thoughts on reinvention here . )

. Have patience. Be in it for the long haul. Know that whatever goals you have set for you and your staff won’t happen overnight.

Celebrate the wins. Knowing that this is a marathon, be sure to celebrate small victories – a good rating period, a successful radiothon, etc. – acknowledging progress along the way.

Don’t be afraid ask for help. As a programmer, you should always have a small group of mentors/colleagues to call on for advice and guidance. Resistance warns you will be less of a PD if you do seek assistance, but remember that you can’t do it all yourself. Incorporate your staff as much as possible. There’s a lot more satisfaction in a collective win than an individual victory.

DO NOT be afraid to fail. This is what is stopping lots of PDs today, but fear of failure may translate into losing a job. I don’t know how many columns I’ve written that have encouraged taking risks, and, yes, this is another one. There IS a chance you may fail but it’s always a learning experience and, if you’re with a good organization, they will stand behind you through it all. Learn and move on!

Know that the road will always have some “bumps.” Whether it be a slashed budget or a down monthly rating period, etc., recognize that there will be pitfalls. Keep doing what needs to be done. Very few radio stations go “undefeated,” so to speak.

Avoid overthinking the creative process. If your morning show has a good idea that is timely and topical, let them run with it. Don’t waste time trying to perfect a really good idea. The time you take may cost you. Get behind them, get to work, and roll with it.

One final note for you as an individual: know that your identity is NOT what you do, it is WHO YOU ARE. Don’t lose that. Make sure your talent is on the same page as individuals.

I’d suggest reading The War of Art. It’s an easy, quick read and you’ll walk away knowing the signs that occasionally hold you back. When they come, you’ll be ready.

Based in Nashville, TN, John Shomby is the owner and CEO of Country’s Radio Coach. He is focused on coaching and mentoring artists, radio programmers, and on-air talent to help them grow and develop inside the radio station and the industry. Reach John at [email protected] and 757-323-1460. Read John’s Radio Ink archives here.