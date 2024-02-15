How Confident Is Your Sales Approach?

(By Chris Stonick) Over the years, many salespeople have expressed that they don’t love going on sales calls with me. It’s not the color of my tie or any offensive language. It’s generally because I don’t approach the call the way they would have done it or the way they were taught. And I get that – but that does not make my approach wrong.

I go in strong. I go in confident. I go in knowing what needs to be said. I don’t do a big CNA to start. Why don’t I do a CNA? That’s where the fear creeps in.

I’ve done my research and prepared hard BEFORE the call. I anticipate the different ways the call may go and know what to say if it does change directions. That doesn’t mean I don’t listen to what the client is saying – I live for that. But I believe in not wasting time. And by researching and gaining knowledge before the call, I save time and look like a well-prepared professional.

Confidence gives the client confidence in what you are saying!

