Hate 60-Second Ads? Watch The Super Bowl

(By Rick Fink) There’s only one time a year that people intentionally want to see or hear ads, and actually enjoy doing so. It happened last Sunday: Super Bowl LVIII. In many ways, the ads have become nearly as exciting as the game.

Why is there so much interest in Super Bowl ads? Because they’re GOOD, some are even GREAT! They tell stories, make you laugh, and touch your emotions!

The price of a 30-second ad this year was reported to be $7 million, and that doesn’t include the cost to produce the ad. You may have also noticed that half of the ads aired were 60 seconds or longer. There’s a reason for that.

Super Bowl ads typically have two things in common: 1) They tell a story and 2) They are different, in a good way. They will capture the hearts and minds of consumers. They aren’t about price and items, or special deals or offers. Super Bowl ads are nearly always branding ads; ads that are designed to touch their prospective customers’ hearts and heads with emotions, all to make them feel good about purchasing and using their products.

In our Eight Lessons Learned from Super Bowl Ads, lesson number one is, “Don’t be afraid to be edgy.” Advertising expert Roy Williams says, “In marketing, you must choose between shouting, boredom, and seduction. Which do you want?” Roy goes on to suggest that, “The risk of insult is the price of clarity.”

