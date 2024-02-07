Recruiting By Radio? Know The Stats

(By Chris Stonick) When it comes to talking with recruitment clients, you need to know the landscape. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 9.0 million open jobs in the country as of December. How many people are unemployed? 6.1 million, according to the US Department of Labor’s January 2024 statistics.

That means there are around 1.5 jobs available for every unemployed person. This is a number the US has NEVER seen before – and it’s only going to get worse.

You may have heard of the “Silver Tsunami.” What exactly does it refer to? According to AARP, 10,000 Americans turn 65 years old every day. More people are retiring than ever before.

But there are a lot of young people coming up to take those jobs, right? WRONG! Starting during the Great Recession of 2007-2009, birthrates declined sharply, and they’ve kept falling… close to the lowest level in a century. Help is not on the way. The companies that will survive are the ones that do not only a great job recruiting, but also retaining. And radio can help with both.

