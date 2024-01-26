How Audacy Chicago’s The Score Gave Away A Super Bowl Ad

The Super Bowl is arguably just as renowned for its ads as it is for the football – which is why :30 spots run around $7 million. So it’s understandable that Audacy Chicago’s The Score (WSCR-AM) raised some eyebrows with the announcement that they would give away a :30 Super Bowl ad to one lucky area business.

Granted, this is for the station’s broadcast of the Super Bowl through Westwood One, not the televised version, but it got plenty of attention. In February’s Radio Ink magazine, WSCR Brand Manager Mitch Rosen discusses the promotion and why sports radio isn’t dying – contrary to what some might tell you.

On the revenue-generating power of sports radio, Rosen told Radio Ink, “Regarding advertisers, this format also lends personality radio and endorsement radio. So many of our partners, in terms of clients, lean on our on-air hosts to add personality and endorsements. In other formats, advertising definitely works, but I think in sports, it’s personality.”

“When a personality says, ‘I use this product,’ or, ‘I was fortunate to drive this vehicle,’ or, ‘I downloaded this app on my phone and it’s incredible,’ it’s a true testimonial. It’s a true testament to that product. And I think this format really lends that to an incredible degree.”

