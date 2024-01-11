How Top Radio Sellers Get Excited About Digital Sales

Good salespeople know that passion can’t be faked! Excitement about what you are selling is the key to steady sales. Digital is experiencing huge growth in the radio industry, thanks to pioneering sales professionals. Radio Ink honors these trailblazers in our first-ever Top Digital Sales Professionals list – available now in our January issue.

Curious about how radio salespeople feel about selling digital products? How do their clients feel? Radio Ink asked the list, “What digital products are you (and your clients) most excited about?”

From passion for the medium to client commitment and a drive to increase their station’s bottom line, here’s what they said:

“What we sell the most of are promotional contesting products, such as pro football brackets, quizzes, and sweepstakes. We cross-promote these promotions, leveraging all our assets, exposing the client to how powerful a multi-channel marketing campaign can be. This is a good way to introduce clients to digital with traditional media campaigns. It also can pave the way to suggest mobile app ad placements.”

“I’m most excited about how we can start using the data outside of the data you get from the Googles and Metas. Being able to inject data into digital platforms like Google, Meta, and OTT will only enhance performance and increase conversions.”

“Anything that allows me to tell a client’s story. Too often, advertisers see digital as just spots and dots. It’s easy to forget you can get creative through digital much like radio — tactics such as podcasting, video display, and OTT are experiential mediums, and we can surround buyers 360 degrees all week long with engaging creative. Of all these, digital audio and podcasting is the most compelling to me.”

A full list of honorees, along with their photos, professional information, and full answers to our questions, can be found in the January 2024 print edition of Radio Ink.

