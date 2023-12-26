(By John Shomby) As more of the radio station workforce is represented by Millennials and Gen Z, the role of the manager is changing, whether it be full station, sales, or programming. Those of us from older generations: understand that we are the ones who need to adapt – for several reasons.

First, and the most obvious, they are the future, we are not. Secondly, they make up the largest percentage of the workplace today. That’s a plain fact.

Finally, and most importantly to today’s topic, the days of top/down management are quickly disappearing, giving way to management that SERVES and leads. You may have heard of the phrase “Servant Leadership,” which is, basically, leading from the back. Or better yet, leading from behind.

A little history about that idea. Back in the 1960s, a high-level manager for AT&T, Robert K. Greenleaf, developed a concept that rivaled the power-centered authoritative leadership in most organizations at that time. Greenleaf’s philosophy prioritized the needs of the team over the needs at the top. This idea is not new but it’s now being touted as the best way to manage in today’s world, radio included. Based on numerous polls and surveys, millennials and Gen Zs want their leaders to create a sense of community collaboration and trust. They want to be valued and respected and they want to be heard.

There are four keys to this type of leadership:

Empower staff to make decisions. Provide support and growth opportunities. Create a culture that includes feedback and recognition. Be authentic and transparent.

Inside your building as a PD, you can get the wheels in motion with these five exercises:

Regular one-on-one meetings that will always include feedback from your staff member about programming. Create a system to submit ideas for improving the station and allow the staff to weigh in and select the best. From there, work to incorporate these ideas quickly and then, recognize the individuals who came up with the ideas. Involve your staff with the music. Regularly ask for suggestions. At one station, I met with our air staff weekly for music ideas and asked each to bring three new songs to the meeting for us to hear. The staff comfort level increased with each week, and they really found some gems. I heard about Morgan Wallen, Hardy, and Lainey Wilson long before they broke nationally. We took some good chances based on these suggestions. Work alongside your staff. Be there to support them (and help) with concerts, venue promotions, radiothons, etc. As they say, “Get your hands dirty.” Don’t watch. Participate. LISTEN! “The door is always open” must be literal and not lip service. If a staff member has an issue, let them talk – and make sure you actually listen. Don’t always think it’s a situation they want to be changed or repaired. 99% of the time, they just want you to hear them out. Just be present.

Imagine entering a room saying, “There you are!” instead of “Here I am.” That’s this style of leadership in a nutshell. Be vigilant about it and you’ll be on your way to building a culture of teamwork, camaraderie, and collaboration. All it takes is you getting BEHIND it.

Based in Nashville, TN, John Shomby is the owner and CEO of Country’s Radio Coach. He is focused on coaching and mentoring artists, radio programmers, and on-air talent to help them grow and develop inside the radio station and the industry. Reach John at [email protected] and 757-323-1460. Read John’s Radio Ink archives here.