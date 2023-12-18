Renowned Freeform Rock Air Personality Jim Ladd Dies

Jim Ladd

He enjoyed two lengthy stints at Album-Oriented Rock station KLOS in Los Angeles, a decade at formal crosstown rival KMET, and for the last 11 years has been the host of a daily program on SiriusXM‘s Deep Tracks channel. Now, rock and roll radio fans are paying tribute to Jim Ladd, who has died of a heart attack. According to SiriusXM, Ladd passed away on Sunday.

Ladd was famous for being a “freeform” disc jockey, eschewing tight programming and music scheduling, and was the inspiration for Tom Petty’s studio album The Last DJ. 

He first developed as a radio host at KNAC 105.5 in Long Beach, CA, in 1969, during its progressive rock era. In 1971, he joined the staff of ABC Radio’s KLOS, but he exited in 1974, moving to KMET at a time when the tighter programming at ABC’s rock stations was not in Ladd’s interest.

Ladd would stay at KMET until 1984 and returned for its final two months as a rocker before it became KTWV “The Wave” in February 1987. After stints at KMPC 101.9 and KLSX 97.1 in Los Angeles, Ladd returned to KLOS in 1997. In 2011, he departed broadcast radio for good, taking the SiriusXM role.

Special tributes to Ladd can be heard on Deep Tracks.

— With reporting from Radio + Television Business Report

1 COMMENT

  During my sophomore year in college, I worked the graveyard shift in a grocery store. The store was closed during those hours, and there were many times when I was the only one in the store. Usually, I would bring a radio to work and in order to listen to music, I could use a rubber band to hold down the talk button on the store's intercom mike. Place that mike in front of the radio and you had music throughout the store. Loud music. It was on one of these nights when Jim Ladd was on either KLOS or KMET (not sure which one–it was many years ago). Ladd played Dylan's "Like A Rolling Stone." I'd heard the song many times before. There are different ways of listening and different ways of hearing, too. And this particular time, the lyrics registered with me in a powerful, personal way. Ladd came on after the song ended and he talked about Dylan for a brief time. After he put on another song, I called the radio station to say thanks. I told him about hearing the song before and how it really struck me this time. Our conversation was short–less than 4 or 5 minutes, but the effects have been long-lasting. Jim Ladd composed the soundtrack for many of us who are of a certain age. His love of music and his way of juxtaposing songs and musical groups together for the sake of communicating messages was skillfully and artfully done.

