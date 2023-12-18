Renowned Freeform Rock Air Personality Jim Ladd Dies

He enjoyed two lengthy stints at Album-Oriented Rock station KLOS in Los Angeles, a decade at formal crosstown rival KMET, and for the last 11 years has been the host of a daily program on SiriusXM‘s Deep Tracks channel. Now, rock and roll radio fans are paying tribute to Jim Ladd, who has died of a heart attack. According to SiriusXM, Ladd passed away on Sunday.

Ladd was famous for being a “freeform” disc jockey, eschewing tight programming and music scheduling, and was the inspiration for Tom Petty’s studio album The Last DJ.

He first developed as a radio host at KNAC 105.5 in Long Beach, CA, in 1969, during its progressive rock era. In 1971, he joined the staff of ABC Radio’s KLOS, but he exited in 1974, moving to KMET at a time when the tighter programming at ABC’s rock stations was not in Ladd’s interest.

Ladd would stay at KMET until 1984 and returned for its final two months as a rocker before it became KTWV “The Wave” in February 1987. After stints at KMPC 101.9 and KLSX 97.1 in Los Angeles, Ladd returned to KLOS in 1997. In 2011, he departed broadcast radio for good, taking the SiriusXM role.

Special tributes to Ladd can be heard on Deep Tracks.

— With reporting from Radio + Television Business Report