Samantha Bee and Gloria Riviera Launch Post-Roe V. Wade Series

The Defenders

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a new podcast by Samantha Bee and Gloria Riviera emerges to shed light on the burgeoning movement of resistance and the collective effort to preserve reproductive rights in America. The Defenders: The Fight for Freedom in a Post-Roe America aims to embolden listeners to play a part, regardless of their current involvement level.

Riviera, a seasoned journalist with over two decades at ABC News and host of Lemonada Media’s No One is Coming to Save Us,” along with current-affairs comedian Bee, bring their wealth of experience to this series. The podcast, which dropped its first two episodes on November 8th, promises weekly releases every Wednesday.

