One Week Away: Don’t Miss These Forecast 2024 Showstoppers

In seven days, broadcasting takes over the Harvard Club in New York City for Forecast 2024. With a full day of executive-level panels, discussions, and camaraderie, here are the showstoppers – highlights that you’ll be talking about until Forecast 2025.

Anthony Iannarino: The Negativity Fast

Get ready for an attitude adjustment. Bestselling author and strategic thought leader Anthony Iannarino will share how to transform your perspective and lead with positivity. In an inspiring and exciting take on leadership, Anthony’s Negativity Fast provides a radical approach on how to cultivate both a positive attitude and perspective that you can pass on to the people who follow you.

Jeff Charney: End of the World as We Know It

In the new age of nontraditional, code-cracking marketing and AI, Jeff Charney, heralded two-time CMO of the Year (formerly at Progressive) and now founder of the game-changing MKHSTRY, will transport you through an immersive rapid-fire conversation/presentation, both in 30 minutes. How? See if you can hang with the treadmill pace of this provocative and unique “conver-tation” with Mike McVay where you will understand marketing, creativity, and relevance from the C-Suite and beyond.

Lou Paskalis: The News Is The News

From covering major weather events to uncovering corruption and advocating for consumers, local radio and television news has become even more critical. But news is expensive and broadcasters need advertising revenue to cover that budget. Lou Paskalis, CEO and Founder of AJL Advisory and Chief Strategy Officer of Ad Fontes Media, shines a spotlight on the problem and the role of advertisers in their commitment to supporting news. “Advertising alone cannot fix this problem, but we can be part of the solution,” says Paskalis. This is sure to be a provocative talk you won’t forget.

The Executive Super Session

Steve Jones, President/CEO, Skyview Networks, leads Salem Media Group CEO David Santrella, Townsquare Media Group CEO Bill Wilson, Graham Media Group CEO Catherine Badalamente, and Gray Television Co-CEO/President Pat LaPlatney in what has become Forecast’s most unforgettable tradition. What are the industry’s leaders thinking? Where do they see broadcasting headed next year and beyond? You’ll know at Forecast 2024.

Of course, there’s far more to Forecast 2024. We’ll talk local radio, AI, economic predictions, and regulatory happenings (with the NAB’s Curtis LeGeyt, no less!) It’s not too late to save your seat at broadcasting’s most prestigious conference. Get your ticket today and we’ll see you next Wednesday.