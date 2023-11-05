Peter Rosenberg and Michelle Beadle Taking Talk ‘Over the Top’

Wondery is marking another entry in the brand’s new sports podcast slate with radio personality Peter Rosenberg and sports journalist Michelle Beadle. The duo now hosts Over the Top, a weekly series blending sports and pop culture discussions.

Rosenberg is best known for mornings on Emmis’ Hot 97 (WQHT) and afternoons on Good Karma Brands’ 98.7 ESPN New York’s The Michael Kay Show. Beadle has broadcast experience across ESPN, TNT, and HBO, as well as Run it Back on FanDuel TV.

Beadle and Rosenberg toss the most sensational stories of the week into a metaphorical ring, engaging in a high-octane debate to determine the most dominant story. Each episode features a series of rounds where stories compete head-to-head; with one narrative emerging victorious, it’s a no-holds-barred narrative knockdown where only the most compelling tale earns the title of the week’s top story.