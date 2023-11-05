Mathews and Hungerford Cook ‘Rossipes’ With Cumulus

TV personality and pop culture pundit Ross Mathews of The Drew Barrymore Show and RuPaul’s Drag Race is launching Hello Rossipes with Cumulus Media. The weekly cooking podcast, starting November 8, will also feature cookbook author Bethie Hungerford.

The podcast will stir in Mathews’ personal “Rossipes” that have been part of his 60-pound weight loss journey, maintaining his health, and his partnership with high school friend and food podcaster Hungerford. Together, they’ll whip up their favorite dishes and blend in hearty discussions about weekly food highlights and healthful living.

Listeners can catch Hello Rossipes’ new episodes each Wednesday across major platforms, with the Cumulus Podcast Network managing production, distribution, marketing, and monetization efforts.