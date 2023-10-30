Radio Advertising vs. SEO: Good To The Last Click

(By Rick Fink) Internet guru Seth Godin says, “The last click someone clicks before they buy something isn’t the moment they made up their mind.”

The best marketers don’t rely upon online reviews or social media noise to make the sale for them. Instead, they lay clues like breadcrumbs leading up to that last click. Everything from the word of mouth generated by creating a great customer experience to building a brand with traditional and online media casts a long pre-click shadow for a business – a shadow that doesn’t change with that last click.

With most purchases, the mind has been compressing logical information and the heart has been building an emotional connection with the business or product long before the purchase was about to be made.

So, who gets credit for creating the relationship between your listeners and your clients, and who gets credit for the sale?

Broadcast INSPIRES and internet INFORMS. In today’s new media world, the way we shop has changed. Businesses and products that are marketed and advertised correctly use both mediums in tandem to ensure they have the best chance of being considered by the consumer.

An article in Search Engine Journal confirms this: “Nearly 70% of U.S consumers said they look for a ‘known retailer’ when deciding what search result to click on”. They say, “Branding is our only hope for conducting better SEO”.

The conclusion is that SEO (Search Engine Optimization) does very little unless they have great SOM (Share of Mind) or TOMA (Top of Mind Awareness).

Does your sales staff know how to position radio’s powerful role in that line of breadcrumbs? Or, are they out there claiming your station is the number one breadcrumb to advertisers who don’t understand the role of those clues and still credit the sale to that “last click”?

The secret to creating more revenue for your stations is to train your team how to position the strategic role of intrusive radio advertising to create a pre-need pre-search preference for your advertisers in the minds of your listeners.

Rick Fink from ENS Media can be reached at 605-310-2062 or at [email protected]. Read Rick’s Radio Ink archives here.