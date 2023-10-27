A Note From Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats

“If you’re the smartest person in the room, you’re in the wrong room.”

It’s often quoted but seldom put into practice. There are increasingly fewer opportunities to surround yourself with the very best people an industry has to offer, anymore. In an era of Zoom calls and heightened defenses, it’s all too easy to put your head down, stay in your personal sphere, and continue your day-to-day.

Innovation rarely comes from the automatic. It takes curiosity, moxie, and new perspective. You can get perspective from weeks and months of your own personal exploration, but you can also get it from CEOs, COOs, and executives from every corner, market, and level of America in one day at Forecast 2024.

This will be my third Forecast, but only my first on the payroll of Radio Ink. I went for the first two times because it’s an event for broadcasters like no other. The list of attendees is just as incredible as the lineup of speakers and panelists. You’ll share a table with those who have dedicated their careers and lives to radio and its continuation for generations to come.

As such, there’s no more striking place to have such a summit than the Harvard Club. All the wood paneling, brass fixtures, and stately portraits you’d expect are there, by the way. Though the taxidermy elephant head is a surprise. There’s time to marvel at that during the cocktail hour honoring Radio’s 40 Most Powerful in the great hall immediately following the day’s sessions.

Yes, the cost is an investment — and the personal gains, connections, and ideas pay dividends you won’t believe. (And the Harvard Club serves a lunch that is absolutely worth the price of admission.)

For one day, you can be in a room where radio’s smartest minds let their guards down and just … talk. Talk about the future, talk about their passion, talk about innovation.

The brightest. The decision makers. The leaders.

Get into the right room.

Find out more about this year’s Forecast lineup here.