Americans With Highest Net Worth Listen To Eight Radio Formats

New research brings to light the significant role that radio plays in reaching affluent Americans. The study, which delved into the media consumption habits of wealthy individuals, found that some formats attract more well-off listeners than several high-end TV channels, magazines, and newspapers.

The Katz Media Group research utilized net worth as the key metric for determining affluence, as opposed to the more traditional measure of annual income. Net worth is seen as a better gauge of purchasing power, taking into account not just income, but also assets like property and financial holdings.

The findings reveal that All News, Classical, and News/Talk stations are among the most successful in engaging wealthy audiences. These radio formats outperform even well-known upscale media outlets in attracting affluent consumers. For instance, the average net worth of All News listeners is $646,103, surpassing that of Kiplinger’s Personal Finance readers who average $586,602. Sports radio made an appearance on the list ($541,450), as well.

AAA had the highest average net worth listeners of any music format ($534,125), with Jazz ($513,884) and Soft AC ($469,501) also beating the national average.

Here is Katz’s snapshot of the average net worth of listeners of various radio formats compared to other media outlets:

All News Radio: $646,103

Classical Radio: $599,206

News/Talk Radio: $587,859

Kiplinger’s Personal Finance: $586,602

Golf Channel: $572,626

The Atlantic: $568,719

Fox Business Network: $567,362

All Talk Radio: $551,150

Condé Nast Traveler: $545,908

Sports Radio: $541,450

Golf Magazine: $540,810

Wall Street Journal: $535,649

AAA Radio: $534,125

Real Simple: $531,181

The New Yorker: $519,879

MSNBC: $518,431

Jazz Radio: $513,884

Smithsonian Channel: $506,552

New York Times (Daily): $503,912

New York Times (Sunday): $499,398

BBC News: $496,957

HGTV: $490,740

The Economist: $484,128

CNBC: $473,659

Soft AC Radio: $469,501

Average U.S. Household: $399,050

Given these findings, the study suggests that radio stations are well-positioned to compete with other high-profile media brands that are often associated with affluence and should be regarded as such by advertisers.