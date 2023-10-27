Catch Up With Radio’s 30 and Under Superstars: Josh Brubaker

In December, Radio Ink will celebrate the industry’s young leaders redefining the norms, breaking barriers, and setting new benchmarks with our 2023 30 and Under Superstars list. In the meantime, we’re checking in with 2022’s honorees for an update.

Today we discuss the past year with Josh “Bru” Brubaker, national air talent and multimedia personality at Audacy.

“My role has expanded in the form of added stations, adding my show to more Hot AC formats and a customized local show for our Miami Top 40 station. I’ve also brought on a producer, so I’ve learned more time management, efficiency, and managerial skills. All have helped the show’s preparation and flow, while also advancing the quality of content.”

“Every day, I feel like I learn more and more about our industry while also realizing it’s constantly evolving. At the end of the day, my experience has taught me to be as open-minded, adaptable, and willful as possible.”

“It’s [also] been interesting to see the approach to new music! With so much influence from social media and streaming, it’s been fun to incorporate different sounds and songs you’d never think would be a traditional song you’d hear. Radio was always the first to trailblaze new music, so in a way, I think we need to embrace that aspect along with our connection with people!”

It was a very fulfilling and retrospective moment for my 18-year-old self who had just jumped into the radio business,” Bru said of being named a Radio Ink 30 and Under Superstar. “I didn’t know what was going to happen when I embarked on a career in radio, but I’m so proud of my determination, hard work, and passion over those 9 years to see where I’ve ended up and have the honor of being named one of Radio Ink’s 30 and under superstars.

So how important is recognizing young talent to Josh? “It’s huge! It’s obviously motivating for young talent. Who doesn’t want recognition and praise that they’re doing something well? Also, being able to have the runway to grow and ask questions is massive for development. I feel so lucky to have managers who’ve empowered me coming up in the industry and taught me to take risks, be creative, and trust my instincts.”

“I’ve said before the pipeline of young talent to our industry is something to look at. There are incredible storytellers, captivating creators, and gifted talents all around us today. It’s up to us to bridge the gap to opportunities in radio.”

When asked if being young in radio is an advantage or disadvantage, Josh answers, “I think it helps, but ultimately, experience is huge in our industry. Optimism is a big plus in my eyes and I love meeting new faces that are excited and want to be in the radio/audio space.”