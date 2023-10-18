Jennette McCurdy Battles ‘Hard Feelings’ In Lemonada Podcast

Lemonada Media has unveiled the trailer and release details for its upcoming podcast Hard Feelings, hosted by Jennette McCurdy. Set to launch on October 24, the weekly series promises an in-depth exploration of emotional and social complexities, covering topics such as jealousy, shame, expectations, and social anxiety.

As an actor, McCurdy is best known for her role as Sam Puckett in the Nickelodeon sitcoms iCarly and Sam & Cat. In 2022, she published her memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died. The book is a candid account of her childhood and adolescence, marked by abuse, addiction, and eating disorders. The book was a critical and commercial success, reaching number one on the New York Times bestseller list.

Lemonada Media Chief Creative Officer Stephanie Wittels Wachs commented, “We’re honored to work alongside Jennette, who has such a clear vision for this show, and we can’t wait for the world to hear it.”

McCurdy said, “Recording episodes of my podcast has been so fulfilling for me. I feel an intense emotion, grab my phone, and start recording what comes out, which is often surprising and fun and messy and thought-provoking.”