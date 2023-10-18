As ‘Black History: Unveiled’ Debuts, Acast Begins Global Campaign

Swedish journalist and author Amat Levin is bringing his Black History brand to the podcast world. Originally started as an Instagram account four years ago, Black History: Unveiled will be an audio platform for lesser-known aspects of Black history.

To mark the occasion, Acast is launching its first globally targeted cross-promotional effort, featuring tailored audio messages, in seven key markets. The podcast promotion will be targeted to the United States, the UK, and several European countries, with millions of listeners interested in the Black diaspora.

According to Edison Research’s Black Podcast Listener Report, 75% of Black monthly podcast listeners are actively looking for content that focuses on Black stories and perspectives. Additionally, 57% expressed a desire to listen to more podcasts featuring Black narratives.

Acast Nordics Partnership Director Teresa Odu emphasized, “We want to invite Acast listeners across the entire world to join us on this enlightening journey, as we delve deep into the vibrant and often overlooked aspects of history.”

Levin added, “With this expansion, my goal is to illuminate the often marginalized history of Black people worldwide, promoting a global understanding with the invaluable support of Acast.”