iHeart To Broadcast Will Ferrell, Paul McCartney Podcasts

In an effort to expand its cross-platform offerings, iHeartMedia is adding broadcast versions of two of its most popular podcasts. iHeart will broadcast episodes of its McCartney: A Life in Lyrics series across select stations on Sunday mornings starting on October 8, while a radio takeover version of Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Podcast Network is airing October 5.

McCartney: A Life in Lyrics takes listeners behind the scenes of Paul McCartney’s songwriting journey. Hosted by McCartney himself alongside poet Paul Muldoon, the podcast delves into the stories, inspirations, and experiences that have shaped some of McCartney’s most iconic songs. The show is an extension of the duo’s collaboration on the bestselling book, The Lyrics: 1965 to Present.

The Big Money Players Comedy Hour will see Will Ferrell and his Big Money Players Podcast Network launch the “Big Money Players Circle,” a curated group of emerging comedic talents. The initiative aims to discover and nurture fresh voices in comedy through social media platforms.

The upcoming comedy showcase, “Big Money Players Circle LIVE with Straight Talk Wireless,” will be featured at the 2023 New York Comedy Festival, promising an ensemble of BMP’s finest talents.