American Cancer Society To Explore Celebrity Battles

The American Cancer Society is launching a new limited series podcast, Mind. Body. Spirit. Cancer. to provide an intimate look into the cancer experiences of high-profile individuals. Hosted by cancer survivor, entrepreneur, and New York Times best-selling author Pat Croce, the podcast will feature well-known personalities from the worlds of entertainment, sports, and literature.

Produced by Brandlive Inc., each episode will offer uplifting, informative, and mission-driven stories to a wide audience, including cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers. American Cancer Society CEO Dr. Karen E. Knudsen will join Croce for a segment in each episode called “ACS Mission Moment” to discuss various aspects of cancer care, including prevention, early detection, and treatment options.

The series aims to educate and inspire listeners, encouraging them to share their own stories and seek screening and support.

The podcast will kick off with comedian Tig Notaro on September 26, who will share her personal battle with stage two bilateral breast cancer. The lineup for the series will also feature retired major league baseball player John Kruk, television host Maria Menounos, sports commentator Stephen A. Smith, and best-selling author and psychologist Jack Kornfield.