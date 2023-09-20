Lemonada Media Opens Partner Studios For Brands and Talent

Lemonada Media, known for its chart-topping podcasts, is stepping into a new venture with the launch of Lemonada Partner Studios. This full-service studio aims to assist brands, talent, and non-profit organizations in producing original podcasts.

Responding to increasing demand for their production and creative expertise, the network plans to collaborate with a diverse range of partners to deliver a best-in-class audio experience.

Since its inception in 2019, Lemonada Media has produced a number of successful original series, including Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Blind Plea, and Funny Cuz It’s True with Elyse Myers—all of which have topped Apple Podcast charts. The network has also collaborated with organizations such as The Jed Foundation, Marguerite Casey Foundation, and Flourish Ventures.

Lemonada Media Co-founder and CEO Jessica Cordova Kramer said, “We launched the network with a goal of creating mass-market shows that make life suck less and are profitable business units for us and our talent partners. Given our success, there’s been demand for our production and creative services, and we are finally in a position to say yes.”

Co-founder and CCO Stephanie Wittels Wachs added, “We’re excited to already be working with top partners across legacy media outlets, studios, influential creators and non-profit partners, with more news coming soon.”