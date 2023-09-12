Hubbard St. Louis Has The Blues For Five More Years

The St. Louis Blues and Hubbard Radio have announced a five-year extension to their broadcast partnership, ensuring that Blues games will be aired on 101 ESPN (WXOS) until the 2027-28 hockey season.

In addition to broadcasting all Blues games with radio play-by-play announcer Chris Kerber and radio color analyst Joey Vitale, the partnership will also feature Blues content across other Hubbard-owned stations. Fans can look forward to special shows like ‘Last Minute Blues Podcast’ and various promotional events such as the upcoming ‘Blues & Brews’ outdoor street party on September 22.

St. Louis Blues President and CEO of Business Operations Chris Zimmerman said, “Our partnership with Hubbard over the past four seasons has been a tremendous asset for our organization. This extension will allow us to continue to expand our reach, explore new revenue streams and collaborate across multiple platforms to bring the latest and greatest Blues content to our passionate fan base.”

Hubbard Interactive VP/Market Manager John Kijowski added, “Hubbard Broadcasting and 101 ESPN are very excited to extend this new five-year partnership with the St. Louis Blues. This relationship brings exciting opportunities for joint initiatives that will captivate fans, engage communities, and amplify our shared message of teamwork and determination.”