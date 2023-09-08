Five Minutes Or Less: Can Shorter Stopsets Really Print Money?

One of the hottest interview series in Radio Ink headlines this year revolved around shorter stopsets – everyone says that’s what radio needs, but so few stations actually make it happen. Now you can join that conversation live at the Radio Masters Sales Summit.

Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats explores this question with two industry veterans who have cut their stopsets to great success in “Can Shorter Stopsets Raise Revenue?” You’ll hear the panelists’ firsthand experiences with cutting stopsets and honest reflection on whether fewer ads enhance revenue.



Join us at “Can Shorter Stopsets Raise Revenue?” on September 14, the second day of the Radio Masters Sales Summit.

Our Moderator

Cameron Coats is the Online Editor for Radio Ink. Before joining Radio Ink, Cameron held numerous roles in copywriting and commercial development, including Regional Creative Director at Commonwealth Broadcasting and Production Director at Townsquare Media Albany. He was a Radio Mercury Award finalist in 2021 and served as a first-round judge for the competition in 2022 and 2023.

Our Panelists

Bill Lynch has seen his career take him to major markets for companies such as Nationwide, Entercom, iHeart, CBS, Infinity, and Susquehanna Broadcasting. After a brief sabbatical in the early 2000s, he returned to the field as General Manager in Visalia, CA, for Buckley and Momentum Broadcasting. Currently, Lynch is a management consultant, applying his extensive experience in various roles, including local, regional, and national sales.

Jeff Ziesmann is a career radio broadcaster, with most of that time spent in his hometown of Cincinnati. He has spent long portions of his career with Federated Media and Jacor and shorter periods with many other broadcasters, large and small. Since 2002, he has been the Chief Executive Officer of GCB, Inc., which owns and operates two FM radio stations in the Cincinnati and Dayton markets.

In 2022 Radio Ink launched the Radio Masters Sales Summit as a conference focused strictly on radio sales, sales marketing, and sales management. Our goal is to inform, educate, motivate, and inspire with presentations by Roy Williams, Matt Sunshine, Paul Jacobs, and many others!



This year’s Summit takes place over September 13-14, 2023, at the Cincinnati Airport Marriott. Register now!