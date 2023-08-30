Rick Cummings To Step Down As Emmis Radio President

Emmis President of Radio Programming Rick Cummings announced he is stepping down from his position effective September 1. This won’t be a full departure from the company, as he will continue to serve as a consultant, continuing his 43 partnership with Emmis Founder Jeff Smulyan.

Cummings became the first Program Director at Emmis’ Indianapolis flagship station, WENS 97.1, in 1981. By 1984, he was named Emmis’ National Program Director. He later transitioned to oversee more than 20 radio stations as the President of the Radio Division of Emmis Communications in 2002 and became President of Programming for Emmis’ domestic radio group in 2008.

Cummings expressed his gratitude for the opportunities Emmis has given him and his enthusiasm for his continuing role as a consultant. Smulyan echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the invaluable contributions Cummings has made to the company.

Cummings said, “Save my immediate family, nothing has given me more joy in life than working for Jeff and Emmis. This company has afforded me extraordinary professional and personal opportunities, here and abroad, that no kid from rural Indiana could ever have imagined. I am eternally grateful for this and the future as Emmis allows me to continue in a consulting role. As I told Jeff, ‘I’ll work for you until they carry one of us out!'”

Smulyan commented, “Rick and I have been together every day since Emmis started, and we worked together even before that. It’s hard to describe our relationship, but no one has contributed more to the success of Emmis for 43 years than Rick and no one has been a better friend and partner. It is hard to see Rick wanting to slow down, but he has certainly earned the right to do that. Knowing that he will remain as a consultant means that we will continue to work and laugh together for a long time.”