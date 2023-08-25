Canada Halting Radio Applications and Complaints For Two Years

Canada’s federal broadcast regulator, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), has announced a suspension of new radio applications and complaints for approximately two years. The CRTC says the decision came because of its desire to focus on implementing the Online Streaming Act, causing concern and surprise among radio broadcasters.

The CRTC justified the two-year deferral, arguing it would allow the public and potential stakeholders to focus efforts on participating in various proceedings aimed at modernizing the Canadian broadcasting system. The regulator emphasized that the implementation process will bring major changes to the system and will require considerable resources from both the Commission and the industry.

The OSA sets out various provisions that streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video must adhere to, requiring them to invest at least 30% of their Canadian revenue in Canadian content. This investment can take various forms, such as the production of original Canadian content, acquisition of existing Canadian programs, or direct funding towards Canadian content development.

In addition to financial investment, the OSA mandates that Canadian content be prominently displayed on the platforms’ homepages and in search results. It also ensures that Canadian users have access to Canadian content within 30 days of its release in the United States.

While the CRTC will still process applications involving ownership changes, Canada’s National Campus and Community Radio Association has suggested a fast-tracking system or temporary licenses for community stations, particularly in areas where no other local media exists.

Canadian Association of Broadcasters President Kevin Desjardins said, “Many radio stations are facing really urgent challenges. At this point, they’ve basically been told that no, you can’t raise any issues until we’re done with this process of implementing the Online Streaming Act… It creates some concern for the members.”