Chris Corcoran Jumps From Audacy To Audity As GM And CCO

Los Angeles’ Asylum Entertainment Group has announced the appointment of Chris Corcoran as General Manager and Chief Content Officer to lead its audio-forward division, Audity. Corcoran enters the company as a Founding Partner of the Cadence13 podcast studio.

Corcoran served as Chief Content Officer for Cadence13, which was acquired by Audacy in 2019. His responsibilities included guiding the creative vision, managing talent relations, and developing content. He left the company in March, and was replaced by Pineapple Street Studios’ Jenna Weiss-Berman.

The hiring of Corcoran aligns with a busy year for Audity, which has been gaining momentum with podcasts like Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith, Hillsong: A Megachurch Shattered, and Ice T’s Daily Game.

Asylum Entertainment Group CEO Steve Michaels said, “Chris epitomizes the entrepreneurial drive, creative instincts and insight needed to further chart our success in the audio universe. His impeccable track record and passion for building brands and voices from the ground up fuel the quality of his storytelling. We’re excited to have him on board.”

Corcoran added, “I’m thrilled to be part of a creative team that has such great ambition to build. I’m grateful to Steve and the team for this special opportunity, and to lead the audio studio with an objective of creative excellence and engaging storytelling.”