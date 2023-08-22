KDZA Celebrates Returns To Roots At New Studio In Pueblo

After returning to its original AM frequency and call sign, KDZA is fully celebrating its return to Pueblo, CO as a classic hits station. KDZA, first licensed in 1948, held a ribbon-cutting event at its new home at Pueblo Community College.

The return of KDZA to its original frequency also coincides with its rebroadcast at 101.9 FM, where it replaced variety hits station The Lake. The rebranding took place in May 2023 by Mountain Radio Group.

Longtime KDZA personality Nick Donovan handles mornings, with other local shows from Caraigh Clarkson and Guy Girtin.

Mountain Radio Group Chief Operations Officer Dave West told The Pueblo Chieftan, “Radio to me really was the first social media. It’s where people came to know what was going on in their town, they shared stories with each other and it’s really all about community. KDZA and this whole project is just all about Pueblo.”

Donovan added, “KDZA has had such great traditions. I think that is what made it so special. It was such a part of life. It was involved in everybody’s life around here pretty much. This is going to be an open door. You want to stop by any time. We want to help you with your non-profit. We want to help you with your business. We want to entertain you. We want to play your favorite music.”