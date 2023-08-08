Detroit Tigers Radio Voice Jim Price Passes Away At 81

Jim Price, former catcher for the Detroit Tigers and the team’s radio broadcaster, has passed away at the age of 81. The announcement was made by the Detroit Tigers via their official X account.

The Tigers posted, “We mourn the passing of Jim Price, a treasured member of the Tigers organization for decades. He spent all five years of his playing career wearing the Olde English ‘D’, including the 1968 World Series championship season.”

Price made his professional debut playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates organization before joining the Detroit Tigers in 1967. He was part of the Tigers’ world champion team in 1968 and served as a backup to Bill Freehan until his playing days concluded in 1971.

After retiring from professional playing, Price embarked on a broadcasting career in 1979. He worked in television for PASS Sports and later transitioned into radio. Initially, he worked with Ernie Harwell and has been part of the radio broadcast team with current play-by-play broadcaster Dan Dickerson since 2002.