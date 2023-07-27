ICYMI: Why Do So Many Radio Ads Suck?

Admit it: you’ve heard plenty of radio ads that suck. Forget about making you remember the client, they make you remember the other preset buttons exist. They’re all over the air and hurt the perception of the greatest reach medium an advertiser could hope for. In our five-part series, Radio Ink talked with a different expert – from local production to agency veterans – on how to stop the suck. Catch up here.

Part 1 – Terry O’Reilly

We start the series with one of advertising’s most respected names. Terry began his career writing commercials for a small Burlington, Ontario radio station, then went on to win a few hundred awards as a copywriter at three of Toronto’s leading advertising agencies. He created campaigns for brands such as Labatt, Molson, Bell, and Nissan. In 1990, Terry co-founded Pirate Radio & Television with eight recording studios in Toronto and New York City.

When Terry’s not creating advertising, he’s talking about it as the host of the award-winning podcast and CBC Radio One/Sirius Satellite/WBEZ Chicago radio show,

Under The Influence.

Terry shares insight into the state of audio v. radio, the rise of digital, and the lesson he learned about radio ads from Martin Short.

Part 2 – TJ Hower

We talk with Radio Mercury Award-winning Production Director TJ Hower at Seven Mountains Media in Olean, NY – Nielsen market 223. TJ finished first in the 2023 Broadcast Radio Commercial: Radio Station or Group category with his commercial for Seneca Lodge. It’s one thing to produce great spots in a small market, it’s another to go up against the big guys and come away victorious. TJ tells us how.

Part 3 – Rahul Sabnis and Jill Belloma

We discuss winning campaigns, refining taste, and AI’s future in creative and production with Executive Creative Director Rahul Sabnis and Creative Director Jill Belloma, two of iHeartMedia’s top commercial minds. In their work with The Studio at iHeartMedia, they’ve created award-winning ads at every level, from household brand names down to local clients.

Part 4 – Jesus Salas

We talk with Spanish Broadcasting System’s Chief Content Officer Jesus Salas. During his panel on content at Radio Ink’s Hispanic Radio Conference in June, Jesus gave a fiery speech on how quality control for radio advertising is too often thrown to the wayside or ignored entirely. If commercials are content, why do most stations not treat them with the same white-glove approach they would a morning show?

Part 5 – Jeffrey Hedquist

We close with “Radio’s Storyteller,” Jeffrey Hedquist. He’s a marketing consultant & commercial creator who’s won more than 700 advertising awards for clients in 45 states and an outspoken voice in the fight against ads that suck.

Every seller and creative will be faced with tough, seemingly no-win situations throughout their career – Jeffrey gives keen insight into how to not only survive but succeed when adversity strikes.

