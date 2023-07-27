AM Act Passes Key Milestone As Four More Senators Sign On

The AM For Every Vehicle Act reached an important waypoint on its journey into law this week. The bill picked up four more cosponsors in the US Senate, officially marking its support as more than halfway to the majority needed to pass the Act.

Those joining the bipartisan cause to protect AM radio’s place in the automobile dashboard are Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Todd Young (R-IN), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), and Dan Sullivan (R-AK).

The legislation, which would require the Department of Transportation to mandate AM in all new motor vehicles, has been championed by Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) and Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX).

The corresponding bill in the House of Representatives, introduced by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), is likewise gaining traction. The House bill added three new cosponsors on July 25, including Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA), Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV), and Rep. Kathy Manning (D-NC), bringing the total number of cosponsors to 135.

While Congress prepares to take its August recess after the end of this week, the Act’s supporters and the NAB are hopeful that both House and Senate versions will be passed during the fall session.