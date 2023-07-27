After Dumping AM Radio, Volvo Expands Deal With SiriusXM

The upcoming fully electric 2024 Volvo EX30 and EX90 SUVs are set to be the first Volvo vehicles equipped with SiriusXM’s newest in-car entertainment system, 360L. Volvo is one of eight automakers removing AM radio from future electric offerings.

The SiriusXM with 360L platform merges satellite and streaming content into a single, in-vehicle experience.

Volvo Car USA and Canada President Mike Cottone stated, “Delivering a personalized and intuitive user experience is central to our purpose at Volvo Cars. The debut of SiriusXM with 360L in our next-generation fully electric EX30 and EX90 SUVs is an important step in this regard with the potential for continuous improvement over time.”

SiriusXM General Manager of Automotive Partnerships at SiriusXM Gail Berger said, “Volvo Cars and SiriusXM have enjoyed a long and successful history of working together and we are excited to continue to deliver SiriusXM’s audio entertainment programming as a standard feature across Volvo Cars’ lineup of vehicles. We are also thrilled to debut our latest generation platform, SiriusXM with 360L, to Volvo Cars’ drivers in the new, all-electric EX30 and EX90.”