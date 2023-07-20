Records Violation Brings FCC Down Yonder To Chattahoochie AM

In another settlement that underscores the serious nature of maintaining a proper public inspection file, Mount Vernon Broadcasting’s WJXO-AM in Chattahoochie, FL has entered into a Consent Decree with the Federal Communications Commission. The licensee acknowledged that it had repeatedly failed to place records in its online public inspection file in a timely manner, in violation of FCC Rules.

The Consent Decree outlines a structured compliance plan designed to address and prevent any future violations. While avoiding a fine, Mount Vernon is obligated to designate a senior manager or outside legal counsel as a Compliance Officer and ensure all aspects of the Consent Decree and the compliance plan are followed.

Mount Vernon must establish a Compliance Plan for WJXO within 30 calendar days of July 19. This plan will include the creation of a Compliance Manual, to be distributed to all employees, and a Compliance Training Program, designed to educate staff on the Online Public Inspection File Rule and the licensee’s reporting obligations. The Compliance Plan extends to all radio stations owned by Mount Vernon Broadcasting.

On July 19, 2024, the licensee must submit a final Compliance Report to the FCC’s Bureau, after which the terms will be satisfied.

This Consent Decree serves as another reminder by the FCC to maintain a timely and complete online public inspection file. The Media Bureau is watching.