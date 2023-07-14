Michigan High School Station Faces Its End From Class A FM

A reshuffling of the radio dial is imminent in Ontonagon, Michigan, as The Gospel Opportunities Radio Network (WHWL) is set to move into the frequency that has long been home to the tiny, student-run station WOAS 88.5. WOAS, broadcasting from the Ontonagon High School building with just 10 watts since 1978, has now been urged to find a new frequency following the Federal Communications Commission’s approval of WHWL’s construction permit for two new stations.

WOAS’s station manager Ken Raisanen was notified via email about the impending change in April. As a Class D station, WOAS lacks any FCC protection from larger broadcasters who can legally take over their place on the dial or overpower their signal.

WHWL, a Class A religious station based in Marquette, operates at 100,000 watts with ten translator signals to extend its broadcasts throughout Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WHWL General Manager Andy Larsen told the Detroit Free Press that their expansion is simply following FCC rules and the guidance of a consultant. He insists the station did not maliciously intend to displace WOAS.

Since its establishment in 1978 by the Ontonagon High School librarian, WOAS has adapted to the times, however, this is their largest challenge to date. Station funding mainly comes from two snack vending machines in the school, and all workers at the station volunteer their time.

Through gifts from the community, since the signal news broke, Raisanen has managed to raise enough money to purchase a new transmitter, increasing the station’s signal strength to 100 watts, which would make it eligible for an upgraded FCC license and help secure its spot on the radio dial.