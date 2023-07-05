Gaiman, Astin, & Wheaton Join Audible’s ‘Third Eye’

Audible has announced a new scripted science-fiction comedy series called Third Eye in collaboration with actor, producer, and writer Felicia Day. The Audible Original features author Neil Gaiman as The Narrator and is set to premiere on October 5 and will be exclusive to the platform.

The star-studded cast includes Sean Astin, LilyPichu, Wil Wheaton, London Hughes, Danny Pudi, Alan Tudyk, Hudson Yang, and Christopher Judge. The series follows Laurel, a wizard grappling with the aftermath of her previous encounter with evil, as she embarks on a journey to save her friends and confront old enemies, uncovering surprising secrets along the way.

Third Eye joins Audible’s lineup of original sci-fi and fantasy titles, including Gaiman’s popular The Sandman series, Impact Winter by Travis Beacham, and adaptations like Upgrade Soul by Ezra Claytan Daniels.

“As my biggest passion project since The Guild, I am thrilled that Audible has allowed me to bring Third Eye to life in the exact way I’ve been imagining for years,” said Day. “I can’t wait for fans to listen and fall in love with these characters as much as I have.”

“Third Eye is a testament to Felicia Day’s unparalleled creativity, transporting listeners to a genre-bending universe of science-fiction blended with comedy,” said Audible Studios Head Zola Mashariki. “With a uniquely imaginative performance, Neil Gaiman headlines an outstanding cast comprised of genre royalty. Third Eye is sure to captivate audiences worldwide, and we’re thrilled to add yet another exciting show to our growing collection of Audible originals.”