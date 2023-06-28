5 FM Ways To Turn AM Around

(By Gary Begin) In 1970, only 10% of Americans cumed the FM band. By 1978, 50% of all radio listening moved to FM. In 1983, FM became the standard issue in all US-built automobiles. How the FM band rapidly grew its appeal reveals a strategy that could work to recharge interest and turn AM around.

FM radio grew because the band offered compelling, subversive programming. By 1970, AM stations had stopped experimenting and questioning their own methods because they were minting money. “Don’t risk that bottom line, buddy.”

At the same time, FM stations were losing money and had little audience, so there was nothing to risk. Owners of both AM and FM suffered from arrogance regarding FM. They believed that FM didn’t really count; it wasn’t really radio. Even the National Association of Broadcasters didn’t recognize FM.

Today, it’s flipped: AM stations are losing money, have diminishing audiences, and have nothing to risk except by doing nothing. Doing nothing is a significant risk.

FIVE FM-INSPIRED STEPS TO TURN AM RADIO AROUND:

1. The Magic Of Events

AM Radio cume spikes during sporting event broadcasts. The key word in that phrase is not sporting but rather, event.

The AM Band can still grow cume today. Every time a major league team plays baseball on an AM station, the cume increases. This phenomenon has been incorrectly interpreted as sports play-by-play is the only AM answer. It is one answer. Compelling events, like an MLB game, are key strategic elements to AM’s success.

The AM opportunity for growth comes from broadening the definition of “compelling events.” Mirror what the audience does: High school reunions, weddings, proms, intramural sports, bowling tournaments, beach parties, block parties! Your limit is your imagination.

2. Your Station’s Finances Have A Limit, Its Freedom Shouldn’t

Initially, successful FM radio shows were produced in church basements, house trailers, and storage rooms. Money is not going to grow an AM station. What matters is what’s on the air. AM can grow from creative, passion-filled content. When a station is “dead”, life does not spring from the poison that killed it.

Put this challenge to your staff: Do whatever you want with the AM.

It is noteworthy that the early, major FM format innovation; progressive free form rock, was created by AM Stars such as Tom Donahue, B. Mitchel Reed, Murray the K, and Jerry Stevens. At the time they were over 40 years of age and at the top of their earnings. They knew how to make the radio and which rules to break; they had put in their 10,000 hours. Those radio legends combined their skills with the open-mindedness of fresh-out-of-school talent to produce stunning, disruptive, fun radio. Give that a try, if you’re brave enough.

3. Enlist Cume Makers

Some call them “influencers” or “early adopters.” These groups of people try new radio programs first. They are opinion leaders. After you identify the people who are first-wave listeners, get them involved with your station. Put them on the air, give them shows, and build promotions for them. Put them to “work” to talk about your station.

Top 40 radio was built by high school students’ requests and dedications. Early Top 40’s featured high school student reporters on the air every night sharing news from area high schools. Those stations were the talk of the school every day.

4. Reverse The Day

The best daypart for sampling and experimentation is overnight. You may be surprised that many FM stations invested in overnights first and morning drive last.

Dick Summer was the first radio star hired by WYNY-FM New York in 1978; he was the overnight host. Fabled talk show host Alex Bennett was a very early hire on WPLJ New York – he did overnights.

Morning drive listening is the most habitual and therefore the hardest from which to share cume. Rather than voicetrack nights, create something innovative. Bring in live talent! As company after company relegate their FM overnight programming to sterile automated nothingness, AMs have been handed an opportunity to offer live, subversive, dangerous, interesting UNPREDICTABLE PROGRAMMING that will win attention and cume.

5. Pop-Up Programming

Nielson’s Portable People Meter allows radio to be measured electronically in real-time. The diary ratings method necessitates that programming be consistent 24/7 for listeners to remember the station. NOT SO in a PPM market. In PPM, short-term programming and special event coverage can be measured and sold for guaranteed rates. Disrupting the format is not destructive, it may be essential.

WARNING

Innovation requires embracing change at all levels. Challenge assumptions and question every tactic. Do not question the need for innovation. Innovation is needed right now, just look at the current ratings trends of almost every single AM in the US. Let’s innovate before it’s too late.

Gary Begin is Founder/President of Sound Advantage Media, a radio/podcasting

consulting firm. He possesses over 40 years professional radio broadcasting &

voice over experience. Contact Gary at [email protected] and

731-437-0536.