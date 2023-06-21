NYC Gracie Awards Luncheon Uplifts Women In Radio

The 48th Annual Gracie Awards Luncheon, presented by the Alliance for Women in Media, took place on Tuesday at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. Hosted by NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas, the event honored individuals and programs that have made significant contributions to local and student radio, digital media, and TV in promoting and empowering women.

The program was led by a diverse group of presenters, including Judi Franco, co-host of Dennis & Judi on Townsquare’s New Jersey 101.5 (WKXW); Sara Haines, co-host of ABC’s The View; Maxwell from Z100 in New York; and Brigitte Quinn, creator, host, and Managing Editor of Audacy NYC’s WCBS 880.

During the Gracie Awards Luncheon, Annie Howell, AWM Board Chair and Chief Communications Officer at Hallmark Media, emphasized the significance of the Gracies as a celebration of local and student winners who tell stories that impact communities. Elizabeth Vargas highlighted the crucial role of local television and radio in connecting people and keeping them informed. Judi Franco recognized the enduring power of radio as a force that remains present and supportive in people’s lives.

Harper Grace, a recording artist and singer/songwriter from Curb Records, delivered performances of her songs “Sparkle” and “Oh Say Can You See.”

The National Gracie Award honorees were previously recognized at the Gracies Gala on May 23 at The Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills.