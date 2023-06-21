AM Owner’s License Still In Jeopardy Over Past Charges

Joseph Armstrong, the owner of Knoxville, Tennessee’s only Black-owned radio station, continues his fight in retaining his broadcast license for WJBE-AM. In 2007, he was convicted for a tax return issue but has since completed his probation and demonstrated responsibility.

A recent CBS News feature brought the case back to light. The FCC’s concerns stem not only from Armstrong’s criminal record but also from missed filing deadlines. One specific deadline involved the station’s “Issues and Programs” list, which WJBE failed to upload to the FCC’s public file between 2018 and 2020. Armstrong argues that the missed deadline resulted from administrative oversight and his own health issues at the time, emphasizing that he never intended to conceal information from the Commission.

WJBE has a historic heritage, as it was originally started and owned by the “Godfather of Soul,” James Brown. Armstrong’s connection to WJBE runs deep, as he worked there in sales in the 1970s and eventually purchased the station in 2012, investing nearly all of his life savings. Recognizing the need for a Black-focused station in the city, Armstrong aimed to serve the underrepresented community and address the absence of such a station.

Legal experts from the Institute for Justice are supporting Armstrong’s case, asserting that his criminal history should not hinder his ability to responsibly operate WJBE. They argue that his conviction, which occurred 14 years ago and was unrelated to the station, should not be grounds for license revocation. The ongoing litigation reflects a broader debate surrounding the FCC’s character qualification policy and its evaluation of license holders with felony convictions.