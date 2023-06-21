Progressive Rules Radio For Third Straight Week

After two weeks of free fall post-Memorial Day, national radio ad play among the top five advertisers started to right itself. According to data from Media Monitors for the week of June 12-18, Progressive Insurance continued to maintain its leading position. Meanwhile, Babbel and Target made their presence known, displacing The Home Depot and ZipRecruiter from the top five.

Progressive finished first with 48,881 spot plays. Out of the past fourteen weeks, the insurer has led all other advertisers for eight of those and they’ve never finished outside the top three.

Upside, another consistent performer, closely followed with 48,222 spot plays. Verizon Wireless secured the third position yet again, with 36,413 spot plays. Notably, Babbel and Target bounced back, capturing the fourth and fifth spots with 35,109 and 34,172 spot plays, respectively.

The total spot play count for the top 5 advertisers witnessed a significant increase, reaching 202,797 spot plays during the week of June 12-18 against last week’s 182,373. This brought average spot plays per advertiser up to 40,559.