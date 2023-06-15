US Census Shows Hispanic Radio Is Key In Growth

The 2023 Hispanic Radio Conference opened with data showing just why Hispanic radio is not to be ignored. The afternoon keynote featured the US Census Bureau’s Roberto Ramirez, Assistant Division Chief of Special Population Statistics at the Bureau’s Population Division, and Merarys Ríos-Vargas, Chief of the Population Division’s Ethnicity and Ancestry Branch.

Roberto Ramirez began by discussing the 2020 Census Data Products, focusing on race and ethnicity demographics. He provided a preview of the upcoming release in September, specifically highlighting the Detailed Hispanic Characteristics (DHC-A). This collection of data examines the diversity within the Hispanic population, including categories for Mexican, Puerto Rican, Cuban, and write-in responses for other Hispanic origins.

Ramirez revealed that the Hispanic population experienced remarkable growth, increasing from 50.5 million to 62.1 million over the course of ten years, representing a 23% growth rate that surpasses other demographic groups by 25%. Projections indicate that the Hispanic population will reach 111.2 million by 2060, comprising 27.5% of the total U.S. population. This expanding demographic presents exciting opportunities for the radio industry as the listener base continues to grow explosively.

Notably, Ramirez emphasized that the Hispanic population is both younger and aging at a faster rate. A quarter of all children under 18 in the U.S. are Hispanic, accounting for 25.7% of this age group. The median age of the Hispanic population in 2020 was 30 years.

Merarys Ríos-Vargas then took the stage and delved into the American Community Survey. She highlighted the Mexican, Puerto Rican, and Salvadoran communities as the largest Hispanic origin groups, constituting 59.5%, 9.3%, and 4% of the total population, respectively.

Educational attainment within the Hispanic population was a key focus. Ríos-Vargas noted that 72.4% of Hispanics have at least a high school diploma. Additionally, females within the Hispanic community are more likely to have a bachelor’s degree or higher.

In terms of employment, Hispanics are more likely to be in management positions compared to service jobs. Females, in particular, are more likely to work in management, service, sales, and office roles.

Ríos-Vargas also shared insights on median household income, showcasing a visual representation. Furthermore, she highlighted a concerning disparity in median earnings among Hispanic females, which is lower than that of all other racial groups.

The information presented during the panel underscores the immense influence of the Hispanic population in the United States. As the population continues to grow and evolve, the radio industry has a unique opportunity to engage with and cater to this vibrant demographic.