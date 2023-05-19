More Reaction To The AM In Every Vehicle Act

The response continues to pour in for the historic AM For Every Vehicle Act after being introduced in Congress on Wednesday. The bipartisan act would legally require automakers to include AM radio receivers in all makes and models without any extra fees. How is the industry responding to the news? Radio Ink reached out to the band’s revenue leaders and more in the fight for AM about the AM For Every Vehicle Act.

Vital To The Latino Community

Broadcast lawyer and partner at Fletcher, Heald, & Hildreth Frank Montero said, “AM radio, despite not being the central platform for audio content that it once was decades ago, remains a critical means by which many Hispanic and other ethnic minorities receive news and information in this country. Among the Latino community, AM radio still plays a vital role in the community and limiting the ability to have access to AM radio in automobiles would have an overall negative impact on that population. The AM In Every Vehicle Act clearly aims to address that issue.”

These comments were echoed by Latino Media Networks spokesperson Sonia V. Diaz. LMN owns several AMs in top ten markets. “More than any other medium, AM radio has played a vital role in the Hispanic community, helping to guide, entertain and provide critical information in a culturally competent and linguistically fluent manner.” Diaz continued, “Many of our communities, particularly those in rural areas with poor, or non-existent, cellular and broadband coverage, depend largely on AM radio to keep them informed during public safety emergencies, such as natural disasters and the recovery efforts surrounding them. Eliminating this resource not only disenfranchises millions of people, it stands to critically impact our already fragile public safety infrastructure.” Difficult To Duplicate Mary Sandberg Boyle is VP/General Manager of WGN-AM, one of the country’s most well-known heritage AM signals. Of the AM For Every Vehicle Act, Boyle commented, “ WGN Radio produces difficult-to-duplicate local news and content. The electric cars all have audio streaming capabilities which is one reason why WGN radio has seen continued growth in its streaming numbers. Delivering our content via AM radio or any streaming device is irrelevant to the listener and the advertiser as long as our content remains desirable.

Trusted Information Lifeline

A consistent top performer, WECK-AM in Buffalo, NY is a ratings success. President and CEO Buddy Shula said, “As the highest-rated Oldies station in America, the BIG WECK in Buffalo, NY is very hopeful that this bill will move forward to law.”

“The BIG WECK is the beacon of local information for nearly 1 million people in our great city, providing live, local entertainment and information to serve this incredible city. The deletion of AM radio from cars would take away a TRUSTED information lifeline vs the kind of social technology we now have which at best is questionable information on its best day.”