New GM Promoted At Cromwell Media Nashville

Shawn Fort will be Cromwell Media Nashville’s next General Manager starting June 15. He will succeed Dennis Gwiazdon, who will transition to an advisory role after leading the cluster for nearly four years. Fort will be responsible for overseeing Cromwell’s five Nashville stations, including 93.3 Classic Hits, 94.9 The Fan, 102.1 The Ville, 102.5/106.3 The Game (WPRT), and 102.9 The Buzz (WBUZ), as well as their digital assets.

With almost 20 years of experience in the radio industry, Fort began his career with Entercom (now Audacy) in Memphis and joined the Nashville team in December 2020.

“When Shawn was hired it was with the idea that he would one day become our next GM. I’m delighted that we can promote from within the company,” said Bud Walters, Cromwell Media President. “We knew that when Dennis joined us there was going to be a three-to-four-year limit to our working together. I’ll appreciate his counsel moving forward and thank him for his friendship and commitment during a turbulent time. Our business and stations are better for him being here.”

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Fort. “I jumped into the radio industry as an aspiring musician just to be around show business and it turned into a career. It will be an honor to lead our incredibly talented Nashville team. Thank you, Bud and Dennis, and to all my other mentors over the years.”