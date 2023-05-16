Another WMGK Talent Hangs Up His Headphones

Days after John DeBella announced his impending retirement from Philadelphia 102.9 WMGK, another legacy talent departed the station. Jim Kinney, a veteran production and on-air talent, retired on Friday, May 12, according to an announcement by Beasley Media Group.

Kinney had been with the classic rock station for 39 years, holding positions such as commercial production assistant and on-air fill-in. He was originally hired to WMGK by former Program Director Bob Craig. Prior to his time at WMGK, Kinney worked at various other stations, including WWKS in Beaver Falls, PA, WTUE in Dayton, OH, WYDD in Pittsburgh, and WMAD in Madison, WI.

“Jim has been the ‘rock’ in Classic Rock 102.9MGK for 39 years,” said Beasley Media Group Vice President of Talent Development and WMGK/WMMR Program Director Bill Weston. “In every role, he has embodied professionalism, kindness, and respect for all of us fortunate enough to work with him.”