NASCAR Has Wide Audio Reach With Women

A research study conducted by FMR Associates and commissioned by Motor Racing Network reveals that NASCAR fans represent a lucrative audience for local radio stations. The study provides valuable insights into the Next Gen NASCAR audience, showing that race fans outperform the general population in various consumer categories and across all local markets examined.

One notable discovery from the study is the significant number of race fans who listen to a wide range of radio formats, indicating that NASCAR is America’s favorite form of auto racing. While genres like Country, Sports, and Rock were expected to perform well, even traditionally female-focused formats like Adult Contemporary and CHR showed more than 30% interest in NASCAR.

“NASCAR fans are passionate about their sport and loyal to those that support it,” said Motor Racing Network President Chris Schwartz. “The insights we uncovered in the FMR study prove that affiliation with Motor Racing Network and NASCAR programming works for stations in every market, regardless of format.”